696-Km Cycle Ride By Nanded Professor To Spread Wildlife Conservation Message |

Nanded, Oct 16: Highlighting the importance of wildlife conservation and environmental protection, Prof SP Chavan of the School of Life Sciences at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded (SRTMUN) undertook a 696 km cycling expedition during Wildlife Week 2026.

696-Km Cycling Expedition

Carrying the message of "Connecting Habitats and Nurturing Wildlife" , Chavan cycled along the Nanded–Kinwat–Hingoli–Parbhani–Latur–Nanded route, visiting four sub-centres of the university during the journey.

At the university centres, he interacted with students and staff, highlighting the importance of wildlife protection, biodiversity conservation and maintaining ecological balance. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the need to protect natural habitats and promote collective efforts towards environmental conservation.

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Undertaking the challenging expedition at the age of 59, Chavan received appreciation from university authorities for his unique initiative.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Manohar Chaskar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Mahajan and Director of the School of Life Sciences Prof BS Surwase, along with faculty members and staff, congratulated him on his efforts to promote wildlife conservation and environmental awareness.