685 Digital Bus Shelters With CCTV, Panic Buttons Planned In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad | AI generated

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to install 685 new digital bus shelters equipped with modern passenger amenities and enhanced security features across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The new shelters will be fitted with two CCTV cameras each to monitor both sides of the shelter, including the area where passengers enter. Panic buttons will also be installed and connected directly to the local police station. Passengers will be able to press the button during emergencies or when they feel threatened, enabling the police to respond quickly.

The shelters will also have mobile charging points, digital display boards providing information such as bus timings and routes, and lighting facilities to improve passenger convenience and safety, particularly during evening hours.

339 shelters in PMC

Of the 685 proposed shelters, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has provided locations for 339 shelters. Locations for the remaining shelters in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area are currently being finalised. PMPML officials said the new shelters are expected to be installed within six months.

Commuters have welcomed the initiative, particularly the proposed CCTV cameras and panic buttons, but have also urged the administration to focus on maintaining the existing bus shelters.

Tender has been floated

On the basis of anonymity, a senior official from the department said the project is at the initial stage. “The tender has been floated and accordingly, it will be installed in the upcoming months. These facilities will absolutely enhance passenger convenience and security. The cameras installed at these shelters will also help curb crimes such as theft,” the official said.

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Krishna Waghmare, a PMPML commuter, said, “New shelters with CCTV cameras and panic buttons will definitely make passengers feel safer. However, many existing bus stops are poorly maintained, with damaged structures and inadequate lighting. The administration should ensure that the old shelters are also repaired and maintained."

Another commuter, Sujheet Patole, said, “The digital displays will be useful as passengers often have to wait without knowing when the next bus will arrive. But installing new shelters should not mean neglecting the existing ones. Passengers need basic shelters that can protect them from sunlight and rain, especially during the monsoon season.”

Passengers have therefore urged PMPML to ensure regular maintenance of both the new and existing bus shelters so that the city’s public transport infrastructure improves uniformly.