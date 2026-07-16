602 Potholes In Just 8 Days: Heavy Rains Leave Pimpri-Chinchwad Roads Dangerous, PCMC Begins Repairs | Sourced

Pimpri: Heavy rainfall over the past week has left roads across Pimpri-Chinchwad damaged, with hundreds of potholes appearing on major roads and internal streets, making daily travel difficult and increasing the risk of accidents.

According to civic data, 602 potholes have been identified across the city in the last eight days. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), however, said only 504 potholes remain to be repaired as restoration work is underway.

PCMC maintains a road network of about 2,073 kilometres, including asphalt, cement-concrete, paved and unpaved roads. While June remained largely dry, heavy rainfall during the first week of July damaged road surfaces across several parts of the city.

Potholes have been reported in Pimpri, Chinchwad, Nigdi Bhakti-Shakti Chowk, Ravet Mukai Chowk, Spine Road, Moshi, Jadhavwadi, Krishnanagar, Bhosari, Navi Sangvi, Juni Sangvi, Wakad, Tathawade, Punawale, Thergaon, Chikhali and Akurdi. Several stretches along the Ravet-Aundh BRT route and the road between Nashik Phata and Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station have also developed large potholes.

One of the worst-affected stretches is the old Pune-Mumbai Highway between Nigdi and Dapodi. The road was dug up for water pipeline work, but residents alleged it was not restored properly after the project was completed. Instead of full resurfacing, only temporary repairs were carried out, leaving behind large potholes and loose gravel. The situation has led to an increase in skidding accidents involving two-wheelers.

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Waterlogging inside potholes has further increased the danger, as motorists are unable to judge their depth. Drivers often swerve suddenly to avoid potholes, slowing traffic and increasing the chances of accidents, especially on BRT corridors.

Social activist Maruti Bhapkar has submitted a representation to the Municipal Commissioner, demanding that all potholes be repaired immediately to prevent further accidents.

Pramod Ombhase, Chief Engineer of PCMC, said continuous rainfall had delayed repair work. He said the civic body has now started filling potholes on a war footing using cold-mix material and paving blocks after the rain subsided.