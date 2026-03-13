6,000 MIT ADT Students Intensify Protest Against Daily Garbage Dumping Into Mula–Mutha River |

Loni Kalbhor (Pune): Nearly 6,000 students from the MIT ADT University campus have intensified their “Garbage Bandh” protest against the continued dumping of waste into the Mula–Mutha river, Pune’s lifeline, alleging that local gram panchayats are illegally disposing of 35 to 40 tractor-loads of garbage in the riverbed every day.

The renewed agitation began after a seven-day deadline given by students to the concerned gram panchayats expired without any concrete action. On Friday, protesting students blocked garbage-laden tractors at the university’s main entrance, preventing them from entering the campus and proceeding towards the riverbed.

The protest was first launched on March 4, 2026, when students staged a demonstration at the university gate and stopped waste vehicles heading towards the dumping site. Following mediation by Pune Zone-6 deputy commissioner of police Dr Rajkumar Shinde, students had temporarily suspended the agitation and granted local authorities a week to resolve the issue.

However, with dumping continuing unabated and no alternative waste disposal site arranged, students resumed the protest in a stronger form. Protesters said the agitation would continue until the direct dumping of garbage into the river is completely stopped.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has extended support to the movement and participated in the protest. In view of rising tensions between students and local gram panchayats, heavy police deployment has been made outside the MIT ADT University campus.

Issue turns serious after fire incident

The garbage issue escalated after a massive fire broke out on February 26, 2026, in heaps of waste accumulated in the riverbed. The blaze continued to smoulder for four days, spreading toxic smoke across the area. As a result, six to seven students from the MIT educational campus experienced breathing difficulties and suffocation and had to be hospitalised.

Following the incident, Haveli subdivision officer Yashwant Mane, Loni Kalbhor additional tehsildar Trupti Kolte, former sarpanches and gram sevaks from the concerned villages visited the dumping site. Despite inspections, no permanent solution has yet been implemented, making the issue increasingly complex.

Students demand immediate halt to dumping

Students alleged that during the previous protest, gram panchayat workers attempted to drive tractors towards protesters, putting their safety at risk.

“We are demanding that dumping of garbage directly into the river be stopped immediately as it has become a serious public health concern,” said student leader Dadasaheb Bhosure.

Also Watch:

Around 70 tonnes of waste dumped daily

Students claimed that nearly 70 tonnes of garbage continue to be dumped into the Mula–Mutha river every day, causing foul odour, frequent fires and hazardous smoke, posing health risks to both students and nearby residents.

“After the seven-day deadline ended, we have again stopped vehicles carrying garbage from entering the riverbed,” said student Mugdha Sonawane.

University appeals for alternative solution

MIT ADT University executive president Prof Dr Mangesh Karad said the institution has always cooperated with local gram panchayats but dumping waste into the river has severely increased air and water pollution and endangered public health.

He added that earlier, gram panchayats themselves had passed a resolution seeking two acres of grazing land (Gat No. 2031) for a waste management project, but the current administration has resumed dumping in the river. He urged authorities to adopt a conciliatory approach and immediately arrange an alternative site for scientific waste disposal.