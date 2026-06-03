58 Habitual Criminals Externed From Hingoli District To Curb Crime | Representative Image

Hingoli: In a major crackdown on criminal activities, the Hingoli police have externed 58 habitual offenders from the district to maintain law and order and improve public safety.

The action was taken on June 2 under Section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act on the orders of Superintendent of Police Nilabh Rohan. Police said the move is part of an ongoing effort to curb crime and prevent repeat offenders from engaging in unlawful activities.

Since taking charge, SP Rohan has initiated strict action against habitual criminals, illegal liquor smugglers, gambling operators and other offenders across the district. Police said several preventive measures had already been taken against the externed individuals, but they continued to engage in criminal activities.

According to officials, the externed individuals were considered a threat to public safety and peace. As a result, action was taken to remove them from the district for specified periods.

Of the 58 persons externed, 12 belong to the jurisdiction of Hingoli Rural Police Station, 11 to Hingoli City Police Station, seven to Aundha Nagnath Police Station, six each to Sengaon, Hatta and Kurunda police stations, five to Basamba Police Station, and two each to Akhada Balapur and Narsi Namdev police stations.

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Police said proposals seeking externment were first prepared by the respective police stations and forwarded to the Superintendent of Police's office. The proposals were then examined by the sub-divisional police officers of Hingoli Rural, Hingoli City and Basmath before final orders were issued.

Officials said the duration of externment varies from one month to one year depending on the nature of the cases and the criminal background of the individuals involved.

Police expressed hope that the action would help reduce criminal activities and create a safer environment for residents across the district.