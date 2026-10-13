 57 Marathwada Industrialists Explore Global Opportunities At China's Canton Fair
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57 Marathwada Industrialists Explore Global Opportunities At China's Canton Fair

The Canton Fair is considered a significant event in international trade. Manufacturers, suppliers, importers and exporters from various countries participate in the exhibition

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
57 Marathwada Industrialists Explore Global Opportunities At China's Canton Fair
57 Marathwada Industrialists Explore Global Opportunities At China's Canton Fair | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation of 57 industrialists organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) departed for China on Tuesday to participate in the Canton Fair 2026, an international trade fair held in Guangzhou. Through this tour, the entrepreneurs will gain insights into international market opportunities, modern manufacturing technologies and the latest developments in the industrial sector.

The Canton Fair is considered a significant event in international trade. Manufacturers, suppliers, importers and exporters from various countries participate in the exhibition. The event will provide Indian entrepreneurs with an opportunity to understand changing global market trends and establish business relationships with foreign companies.

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During the exhibition, the entrepreneurs will be able to study modern machinery, industrial production processes, advanced technologies, new products and international trade practices.

The tour is also expected to help entrepreneurs explore technologies needed to modernise their industries, enhance production capacity and improve their competitiveness in the global market.

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MASSIA President Gajanan Deshmukh, Vice-President Rahul Mogle, former presidents Arjun Gaikwad, Kiran Jagtap, Nitin Toshniwal, Anand Patil, Mangesh Niturkar, Sachin Deshmukh and Dushyant Athavale, along with tour coordinator Dilip Chaudhary, co-coordinator Rajesh Vidhate and other office-bearers, were present.

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