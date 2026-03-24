₹55,000 Fraud In Igatpuri Under Guise Of Witchcraft; Two Women Booked, Complainant Threatened With Death | Representational Image

Nashik: A case has been registered at the Igatpuri Police Station against two women from Talegaon in Igatpuri Taluka for extorting ₹55,000 from another woman under the pretext of performing witchcraft rituals. The complaint alleges that the two accused women defrauded the complainant by instilling fear in her, claiming that her relatives had cast a black magic spell upon her, that she was afflicted by an evil spirit, and that if she did not perform the prescribed rituals, some misfortune would befall her.

According to the complaint filed by Vandana Ravindra Gosavi (age 40, res. Datta Nagar, Girnare, Igatpuri), the accused Vaishali Kishor Bairagi and Ratna Mali (both residents of Talegaon, Taluka Igatpuri) took ₹55,000 from her under the guise of performing puja (worship) rituals, having frightened her with threats of black magic. When the complainant realised that performing the rituals had yielded no results, she demanded the return of her money. At that point, the accused verbally abused her and issued death threats, warning, "We will kill you. Go to any spiritual healer you want; no one will be able to cure you. If you cross me, I will make your entire body rot away."

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Based on this complaint, the Igatpuri Police have registered a case against both women under Sections 318, 351(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under Section 4 of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. Police Sub-Inspector K. P. Bhojane is currently investigating the matter.

Legal Provisions

According to the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Black Magic Act, the practice of witchcraft, fraudulent spiritual healing, the public display of miracles, or the performance of Aghori (inhuman/evil) rituals is strictly prohibited. Committing such an act carries a provision for imprisonment ranging from 3 to 7 years, in addition to a monetary fine.

This incident has sparked awareness against superstition in the Igatpuri area; consequently, the police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant to avoid being defrauded by such charlatans. The police have intensified their investigation and have stated that the accused will be arrested shortly. The administration has commended the complainant, Vandana Gosavi, for her cooperation with the police.