₹52 Crore To ₹60 Crore: PCMC Scam Grows, Political Blame Game Intensifies In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The 14 sub-clauses relied upon by the Chief Accounts and Finance Officer of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to disburse payments to contractors are bogus. No approval from the PCMC General Body or the Standing Committee was obtained for these sub-clauses.

It has become clear from the inquiry committee's report that Rs 60 crore was paid to contractors through 14 bogus sub-clauses.

Allegations had surfaced that Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pravin Jain disbursed payments of Rs 60 crore to contractors by making increases and decreases based on bogus sub-clauses carrying signatures of corporators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) within the provisions of the PCMC's revised budget for 2025-26 and the original budget for 2026-27.

After completing the investigation into this matter, the appointed inquiry committee submitted its report to PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi on Tuesday. The Commissioner provided a five-line report to the Standing Committee Chairman on Wednesday.

According to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, it is mandatory to obtain the approval of the Standing Committee and the General Body for spending from budget funds, reducing amounts, or making changes. However, the report states that it appears prima facie that the 14 sub-clauses used while making payments to contractors did not have the approval of the standing committee or the general body.

Committee’s Output Questioned…

The five-member committee appointed to investigate the bogus sub-clauses case has submitted an extremely brief report. Discussions are rife in municipal circles that only two members of this five-person committee actually prepared the report.

The committee also failed to complete an investigation into whether similar irregularities occurred during the period from 24th March to 31st March over the last three years.

Is the Standing Committee Chairman’s Stance Softening?

This case, which was initially valued at Rs 52 crore, has now reached 60 crore. Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne originally exposed this matter. He brought the issue to light aggressively and ordered the commissioner to appoint an inquiry committee.

However, Chairman Barne appeared satisfied with the mere five-line report provided by the commissioner. As a result, talk in municipal circles suggests the chairman's stance has softened.

Standing Committee Chairman Barne said, “It has become clear that payments were disbursed in an incorrect manner. The commissioner stated that he does not have the authority to take action against the chief accounts and finance officer. After ten days, the final report will be sent to the government with a recommendation for action against Jain.”

He added, "Jain is guilty, and strict action should be taken against him. If there are forged signatures on the bogus sub-clauses, the corporators should file criminal cases. A demand has been made to register a crime in this matter. I stand firm on my position.”

‘Register Criminal Cases’

NCP corporator Sandeep Waghere, who is also a member of the standing committee, said, “Criminal cases should be filed against the contractors, the corporators who signed, and the employees of the accounts department.”

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena corporator and standing committee member Sulabha Ubale said, “Pravin Jain is guilty in this case. The bogus sub-clauses case was orchestrated by ruling party leaders from outside the corporation. Contractors went to the homes of corporators to obtain their signatures. Corporators need to undergo training.”

BJP corporator and standing committee member Yogita Nagargoje said, “No outsider is involved in this matter. My signature was taken on a sub-clause after I arrived for a standing committee meeting. After that, I was unaware of what the sub-clause was used for. There are signatures of BJP corporators. Action should be taken against the contractors.”