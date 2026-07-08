 500 Shifted To Relief Camps As Heavy Rain Floods Pune Localities
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500 Shifted To Relief Camps As Heavy Rain Floods Pune Localities

The evacuation was carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Nagar Road-Wagholi Regional Office as a precautionary measure after rainwater entered residential areas in the low-lying localities

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
500 Shifted To Relief Camps As Heavy Rain Floods Pune Localities
500 Shifted To Relief Camps As Heavy Rain Floods Pune Localities | Anand Chaini

Around 500 residents from the flood-affected localities of Indiranagar and Shantinagar were evacuated and shifted to temporary relief camps after incessant monsoon rains led to severe waterlogging, inundating several houses and rendering them unsafe.

The evacuation was carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Nagar Road-Wagholi Regional Office as a precautionary measure after rainwater entered residential areas in the low-lying localities. Civic officials said the operation was conducted swiftly to ensure the safety of residents and minimise risks.

The displaced families have been accommodated at K.V.D. Ghate School and Nanasaheb Parulekar School, where the PMC has set up temporary relief camps. The civic body has arranged food, safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, bedding and other essential amenities for those staying at the shelters.

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Officials said meals are being served throughout the day, and hygiene measures have been put in place to prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases during the monsoon. The relief arrangements will continue until the floodwaters recede and it is safe for residents to return to their homes.

Senior civic officials visited both relief centres to review the arrangements. Deputy Commissioner (Zone I) Asha Raut and Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Pol inspected the shelters along with local representatives Suhas Tingre and Ravi Tingre. They reviewed food distribution, accommodation, drinking water supply, sanitation and coordination among various civic departments involved in the relief work.

The officials also interacted with the affected families to assess their immediate requirements and directed civic staff to address any issues on priority.

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Meanwhile, the PMC said its emergency response teams remain on high alert as heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of the city. Officials are closely monitoring vulnerable and low-lying areas and coordinating with other agencies to respond promptly to rain-related emergencies.

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