4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Tremors Felt In Maharashtra's Jalgaon | Representational image (AI-generated)

Jalgaon: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Jalgaon district on Saturday at around 9.16 am, with its epicentre located in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge confirmed the tremors and said there were no reports of loss of life or property damage in Jalgaon.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that despite repeated requests, none of the district's three major dams has functional seismic monitoring equipment.

The tremors were particularly felt in the Satpuda region, including Yawal, Raver, Chopda and Bhusawal tehsils. Frightened residents rushed out of their homes as household utensils fell from shelves at some locations and glass panes of display cabinets rattled.

Some residents also reported hearing a deep rumbling sound from the ground.

Ghuge said the earthquake's epicentre was at Sampur in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. Tremors were felt across all 15 talukas of Jalgaon district. He urged residents not to panic and to disregard rumours.

Seismic Monitoring Equipment Missing At Dams

The district has three major dams, Hatnur, Waghur and Girna. Hatnur Dam, located near the confluence of the Girna, Tapi and Purna rivers, is described as the largest in North Maharashtra, while Waghur Dam is situated on the Waghur River.

The seismic monitoring equipment at Hatnur Dam has been non-functional for a decade. It was sent for repairs but could not be restored. Subsequently, a new unit was ordered and payment was made, but the equipment has yet to arrive.

Girna Dam has no such equipment, while officials at Waghur Dam did not consider its installation necessary.

Despite the need for seismic monitoring at these dams, the Water Resources Department has allegedly failed to address the issue. The matter remains unresolved even though Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan hails from Jalgaon district.

As a result, authorities have to rely on the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI) office in Nashik for earthquake-related data.

According to the information available, several letters have been sent requesting seismic monitoring equipment, but no action has been taken by the state ministry.

Concerns have also been raised about the pressure exerted by stored water at the dams and the potential seismic risks in the region. The continued absence of monitoring equipment has raised questions about the Water Resources Department's preparedness and response to such risks.