4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Crashes Into Seven Vehicles In Pune’s Khadakwasla | Representational Image

Pune: A four-year-old boy was killed, and several others were injured after a speeding car crashed into seven vehicles in Pune’s Khadakwasla area on Saturday evening. The accident took place around 5 pm in Khadakwasla village after the driver reportedly lost control of the car.

The deceased child has been identified as Yashraj Nilesh Kamble, a resident of Narhe. Police said the car rammed into six two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw before crashing into a roadside shop. The impact caused heavy damage to the vehicles.

About The Accident…

Yashraj suffered serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital on Sinhagad Road. However, he died during treatment at around 6.45 pm. Police said three to four other people were also seriously injured, though their identities were not immediately known.

The Nanded City Police have detained the driver, Amol Gorakshanath Gegade, 32, from Ahilyanagar district, along with his companion, Prakash Tatyaram Kothare, 32, from Rajgurunagar. Both were taken to Sassoon Hospital for medical examination.

Case Registered…

According to police, the two men were travelling towards the Khadakwasla Dam area when the accident occurred. After hitting multiple vehicles, the car crossed to the other side of the road and crashed into a shop.

Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and carried out a panchnama of the accident site. A case was being registered against the driver late into the night. Further investigation is underway under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Atul Bhos of Nanded City Police Station.