4 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jail Constables Get State Award | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four constables of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Prison received the prestigious state-level award for commendable service in the Maharashtra Prisons and Correctional Department.

They included Sanjay Khedkar, Narayan Sonawane, Ambarsingh Naglot and retired constable Babasaheb Gaikwad. They were felicitated with mementoes and certificates at a function organised at the Prison Employees Bhavan in Yerawada, Pune, recently. The awards were presented by Additional Director General and Inspector General of Police Suhas Varke.

The Central Jail administration had sent proposals for the awards to senior prison officials, following which four constables from the jail were selected for the state-level awards.

In all, 28 officers and employees were felicitated with the awards during the function. They were congratulated by people from various sections of society on their achievement.