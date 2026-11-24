39 Gram Panchayats Extend Support To Pune Grand Tour 2027, See Opportunities In Tourism & Rural Economy | Representational Image (AI-generated)

Pune: The upcoming Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2027 is receiving collective support from rural parts of Pune district, with 39 gram panchayats from Rajgad (Velhe), Bhor and Mulshi talukas submitting letters of appreciation to the District Collector's office.

The villages have expressed optimism that the international cycling event will bring long-term benefits through improved infrastructure, tourism and better market access for agricultural produce.

According to the list the district administration received, 16 gram panchayats from Rajgad, seven from Bhor and 16 from Mulshi have extended their support to the event. The collective response reflects growing expectations that the benefits of hosting an international sporting event will extend beyond the competition itself.

The second edition of the Pune Grand Tour will take place from Jan 26 to 31, 2027. Following its inaugural edition, the event has secured a 2.1 classification from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), placing Pune on the international professional cycling calendar.

With professional cyclists from across the world expected to compete on roads passing through the district's rural landscape, the event will offer global visibility to the region's natural beauty, historical heritage and rural culture.

One of the major expected benefits is the improvement of road infrastructure to international standards. Better connectivity between villages and urban markets is expected to ease the transportation of agricultural produce while also helping local businesses reach a wider consumer base.

Improved roads could also support allied agricultural activities and strengthen the rural economy.

The event is also expected to highlight the historical significance of Rajgad, associated with the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, along with the scenic landscapes of the Sahyadris.

Increased visibility could create opportunities for local tourism, accommodation providers, food businesses, tourist guides and other service sectors.

Bhor-Rajgad-Mulshi Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shankar Harman Mandekar has also written to the District Collector, expressing appreciation for the initiative. He expressed confidence that the event would accelerate infrastructure development, promote tourism and generate employment opportunities for local youth.

Pune Zilla Parishad member Pravin Jagtap has also conveyed his appreciation.