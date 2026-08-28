3,672 Children Malnourished In Nashik District; Collector Issues Strict Orders |

Nashik: A screening drive to identify malnourished children in Nashik district has revealed that 3,672 children are suffering from malnutrition. The figure includes 463 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 3,209 with Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). District Collector Ayush Prasad has issued strict orders to provide necessary medical facilities and nutritional support to help these children overcome malnutrition.

District Collector Ayush Prasad was speaking at a meeting held on Tuesday, August 25, in the central hall of the Collector's office. The screening drive was conducted in July following instructions from Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam. Special teams formed under the Health and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) departments carried out health check-ups for children in the 0-6 age group.

Out of the 3,23,377 children across 26 active projects under the Zilla Parishad, 3,12,238 underwent screening. The process identified 463 SAM and 3,209 MAM cases. Collector Prasad issued directives to ensure these children receive appropriate referral services.

Instructions were given to provide medical treatment and nutritional aid to malnourished children so they can recover and move into the healthy category. Anganwadi workers, supervisors and Child Development Project Officers were directed to prioritise malnutrition eradication and ensure monitoring through Gram Panchayats.

The Poshan Doot (Nutrition Messenger) campaign is being implemented in the district under the guidance of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar. These children are receiving treatment at Nutrition Rehabilitation Centers. The administration stated that Gram Bal Vikas Kendras (Village Child Development Centers) are being established at the Anganwadi level to monitor nutrition and health status.