3.5 Lakh Devotees Offer Prayers At Chhota Pandharpur On Ashadhi Ekadashi | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lakhs of devotees arrived at Chhota Pandharpur, popularly known as the replica of Pandharpur, through hundreds of dindis and offered prayers to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukhmai on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Saturday. The entire atmosphere was filled with devotion, enthusiasm and discipline as devotees thronged the temple from the early hours of the morning.

More than 300 dindis from various parts of Maharashtra and other states participated in the annual pilgrimage, bringing lakhs of Warkaris to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The temple precincts echoed with chants of "Pundalik Varde Hari Vitthal," "Dnyanba Tukaram," and "Mauli."

For every Warkari, the pilgrimage was unique, yet every step was directed towards the same destination—Lord Vitthal. The procession reflected the enthusiasm of children, the unwavering faith of the elderly, and the devotion of both first-time participants and those who have been part of the Wari tradition for decades.

Light rain lashed the city and Waluj area for nearly an hour on Saturday afternoon, adding to the spiritual fervour. The showers drenched the Warkaris, who continued chanting the name of Lord Vitthal to the rhythm of taal and mridang, making the pilgrimage even more memorable.

A light drizzle continued across the stretch from Mahavir Chowk to Waluj and Bajaj Nagar. The Chikalthana Observatory recorded 1.1 mm of rainfall. The city remained under cloudy skies throughout the day, leading to a drop in temperature.

Read Also Pune: PCMC Begins Disciplinary Action Against Fire Officer Over Moshi Building Tragedy

For the first time, the administration deployed an AI-based crowd management system inside the temple premises. According to data generated by the AI cameras, nearly 3.5 lakh devotees had offered prayers at the Vitthal-Rukmai temple by 5.30pm. Officials monitored the crowd in real time from the control room. The AI system recorded that the influx of devotees began around 5am, with the heaviest rush continuing until 12.30pm. Devotees entered the temple for darshan at the rate of 150 to 200 people per minute. The data also showed that 54.8% of the devotees were men, while 45.2% were women.