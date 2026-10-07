33 Illegal Water Connections Cut In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Despite repeated appeals to citizens to use water judiciously and sparingly due to the drought situation, water wastage continues in some localities. Consequently, the Municipal Corporation's 'Nagri Mitra' (Civic Friend) squad conducted patrols in Aref Colony and Hilal Colony on Monday and Tuesday, imposing a fine of ₹15,000 on two residents for water wastage.

A special squad from the Municipal Corporation disconnected 33 unauthorised water connections in Nagsen Colony, Roshan Gate and Asifiya Colony. Residents had obtained these connections from a 200 mm-diameter main water pipeline. Engineers Rohit Ingle and Sachin Veldode carried out the operation.

The Municipal Corporation had also appealed last week to every citizen to install proper taps on their water connections. Complaints regarding water wastage in certain areas had started reaching the Corporation.

While patrolling the Aref Colony and Hilal Colony areas, personnel from the Water Supply Department and the 'Nagari Mitra Pathak' (Citizen Friends Squad) collected a fine of ₹10,000 from Azhar Kadil for releasing tap water onto the street. A fine of ₹5,000 was also collected from Shaikh Atik. The action was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Engineer Milind Bhamre.