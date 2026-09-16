32 Houses Allotted Under Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shramsafalya Awas Yojana In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shramsafalya Awas Yojana is being implemented under the Solid Waste Management Department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. A lottery for the allotment of housing units constructed for sanitation workers under the scheme was conducted in the presence of Mayor Sameer Rajurkar and other office-bearers on Tuesday.

A government resolution provides for the allotment of a free tenement on an ownership basis to the eligible heir of a municipal sanitation worker, provided the worker had completed 25 years or more of service and passed away either while in service or after retirement. The municipal corporation has implemented the scheme in accordance with the resolution.

Under the scheme, a total of 32 tenements have been constructed in two buildings on land at Gat No. 266 in Harsul. Each building has four floors, with four tenements per floor, and every unit is a 1BHK. The built-up area of each tenement is approximately 30 square metres. Construction was completed in accordance with the tender provisions, and the administrative and financial details of the project have been finalised based on municipal corporation records.

Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye, House Leader Govind Kendre, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Samir Sajid, Slum Improvement Committee Chairman Jalindar Shendge, Group Leader Haji Sherkhan, corporators Balaji Munde and Firoz Khan, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil and Deputy Commissioner Aparna Thete, along with heads of various departments and staff members, were present at the lottery event.