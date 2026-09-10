3.16 Lakh Kunbi Certificates Distributed In Marathwada | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The government is taking continuous steps to expedite the process of issuing Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha certificates in Marathwada. Of the 3,17,569 applications received so far, Kunbi certificates have been distributed to 3,16,977 citizens.

Furthermore, of the 21,051 applications received for caste verification, certificates have been issued in 16,110 cases. Speaking to journalists at the Smart City office on Wednesday, Uday Samant, Minister for Marathi Language and Industries, said the government's process was transparent and that it maintained a positive stance on providing legal and sustainable reservation for the Maratha community. MLA Prasad Lad was also present.

Providing details of the action taken in Marathwada following the establishment of the Shinde Committee, Samant said the process of issuing Kunbi certificates had been expedited across the eight districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv. A total of 3,17,569 applications were received, of which 3,16,977 certificates have been distributed. He added that 2,95,305 certificates had been issued in connection with the 10% reservation.

Regarding caste verification, Samant said 21,051 applications had been received from Marathwada. Of these, 16,110 cases had been resolved and certificates issued. Only 64 cases were rejected, accounting for around 0.3% of the total applications. Action on the remaining cases is underway as per the rules, and the administration has been instructed to assist citizens in completing the necessary formalities.

The government has made old records available to facilitate the process. So far, 57 lakh records have been made accessible for public viewing. Special camps will be organised from September 10 to 17 to take this information to the gram panchayat level and ensure citizens can easily access the required records.

Samant said information on the administrative action, available records, certificate distribution and caste verification was being conveyed to the concerned stakeholders. He added that measures were being continuously implemented to make the processes more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric.