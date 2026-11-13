3 Youths Held For Ruckus Outside Minister Sanjay Shirsat's Bungalow In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of allegedly intoxicated youths created a disturbance near Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat’s residence in Golwadi late on Thursday night. The youths allegedly pushed past security guards and attempted to move towards the bungalow. During the incident, which occurred around 11pm, a police officer sustained minor injuries. The Satara police have taken three people into custody. Following the incident, Shirsat expressed dissatisfaction with the police over the state of law and order in the city.

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According to the information received, police personnel on duty noticed some youths consuming alcohol behind the Guardian Minister’s residence in Golwadi. When the police questioned them and asked them to leave, the youths began arguing. They then smashed some bottles and hurled them towards the bungalow. A scuffle broke out when security guards attempted to intervene. A police officer sustained minor injuries in the incident. After receiving information, a team from the Satara police arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media about the incident on Friday morning, Guardian Minister Shirsat questioned the police response. He said that three young men arrived in front of his bungalow between 10.30pm and 10.45pm. They appeared to be intoxicated and smashed some bottles. When the security guards tried to intervene, the men reportedly used language suggesting that they had several 'OSDs' (Officers on Special Duty) in their pockets, implying that they had high-level connections. Shirsat also alleged that the Police Commissioner’s phone was unreachable and that no DCP or ACP arrived at the scene.

Shirsat said that when he called the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) around midnight, the latter responded and assured him that he would look into the matter and take appropriate action. “If this is the situation he faces, what about the common citizens?” Shirsat questioned. He also said that murders had been taking place in the city in broad daylight in recent days and that there were complaints regarding the sale of narcotics.

Meanwhile, the process of registering a case at the Satara police station was underway.

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