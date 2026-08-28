3 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Pune Over Illegal Stay | Sourced

Pune: A joint operation by the Special Branch (SB) of Pune Police and Military Intelligence (MI) led to the detention of three Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in Pune, officials said on Friday.

Acting on intelligence inputs developed by Military Intelligence, the agencies carried out a coordinated operation around 3pm on Thursday. The three suspects were detained during the operation and identified as Sonia Akther, Motiar Gaji and Sonia Moti Pan.

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According to officials, preliminary questioning and verification indicated that the three had allegedly entered India without valid documents. Following the verification, authorities initiated the process of issuing detention orders against them.

The three will remain in custody pending completion of legal formalities required for their deportation to Bangladesh, officials said.

The operation was carried out as part of increased surveillance by intelligence and law enforcement agencies in Pune to identify individuals suspected of staying in the city without valid documents.

Officials said security agencies are maintaining vigilance in areas considered vulnerable to illegal immigration and gathering information on possible networks facilitating unauthorised entry and stay in the city.