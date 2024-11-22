 2nd International Digital Dentistry Implantology Conclave 2024 to Be Held from November 22 to 24
2nd International Digital Dentistry Implantology Conclave 2024 to Be Held from November 22 to 24

Also present were Dr Vijaykumar Tamhane, Secretary of ISDD and Dental Implant Specialist, Dr Kaustubh Patil, Treasurer of ISDD, Directors Dr Madhavi Mapuskar and Dr Vijay Mabrukar, an expert in Digital Dentistry.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Dentist | Representational Image | Pexels

The Indian Society of Digital Dentistry (ISDD) has organized the second edition of the International Digital Dentistry Implantology Conclave 2024, scheduled from November 22 to 24, 2024. The event will be formally inaugurated on Friday, November 22, at 6 PM at the Orchid Hotel in Balewadi, Pune, announced Dr Ratnadeep Jadhav, President of ISDD, Implantologist, and CAD/CAM Specialist, during a press conference. Also present were Dr Vijaykumar Tamhane, Secretary of ISDD and Dental Implant Specialist, Dr Kaustubh Patil, Treasurer of ISDD, Directors Dr Madhavi Mapuskar and Dr Vijay Mabrukar, an expert in Digital Dentistry.

Dr Deenanath Kholkar, Professor of Practice at COEP Technological University, will inaugurate the conclave. Distinguished guests of honor include Dr Frank Zastrow from Germany and Dr Sam Omar from Egypt. The three-day conclave will host speakers, delegates, and experts from various countries who will address numerous topics in the field of dentistry. On the opening day, pre-conference sessions will precede the formal inauguration, followed by an oration lecture on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Dentistry.

Dr Ratnadeep Jadhav stated, "This conclave aims to unite dentists from across the globe, providing training in new technologies and promoting awareness of innovative and digital dentistry worldwide. It will also connect companies producing advanced dental equipment with medical professionals. The three-day international event will feature discussions on advanced dental treatments and implant procedures, focusing on technologies such as sophisticated machinery, progressive computer systems, 3D printing, scanning, and robotics. Over 800 dentists from India and participants from countries including the USA, England, Italy, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Austria, and Poland are expected to attend. The program will include practical workshops, interactive sessions, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge equipment."

Dr Vijay Tamhane added, "The conclave will feature panel sessions on a range of topics led by experts such as Mike Barshev (Germany), Dr Vipin Mahurkar (India), Dr Neeraj Rohida, Dr Nikhil Deshpande, Dr Neel Ashar, Dr Satish Palayam (USA), Dr Pankaj Chivate, Dr Nikhil Jadhav, Dr Frank Zastrow (Germany), Dr Ratnadeep Jadhav, Dr Sam Omar (Egypt), Dr Laurent Sers (France), Dr Daehee Lee (New Zealand), Dr Neeraj Kinariwala, Dr Luigi Rubino (Europe), Andrei Andreev (Russia), Dr Majid Omar Issa Abu Arkub (Jordan), and Sudeep Paul. Additionally, there will be a panel discussion on Digital Dentistry: Clinical Perspective."

