29 Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Students Land Jobs At Pune's Serum Institute Of India | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 29 students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) have secured placements at the renowned pharmaceutical company, Serum Institute of India, through campus recruitment. Placement Officer Dr Girish Kale said each selected student will receive an annual package of ₹4 lakh.

The Training and Placement Cell, functioning under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari, organised the campus recruitment drive for the Serum Institute of India on June 25 and 26 in collaboration with the CII Model Career Centre.

A total of 362 BSc and MSc students from the Departments of Microbiology, Biochemistry and Biotechnology appeared for the recruitment process. Placement Officer Dr Girish Kale guided the students, while Serum Institute HR representative Laxmikant Khisti explained the selection process.

Following a company visit, final interview and medical examination, 29 students were selected. They will join the Production Department of the Serum Institute of India in Pune as trainees.

University Placement Officers Dr Girish Kale, Shilpa Jire and Sandeep Dabhade, along with Shivraj Rajure, Yogesh Kokne, Vishal Dhage and Akshay Kokne from the CII Model Career Centre, coordinated the placement drive.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte and Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar congratulated the selected students.