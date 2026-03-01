 26 Bicycles Distributed To Needy Students At Janata Vidyalaya In Nashik’s Baglan Taluka
e-Paper Get App
HomePune26 Bicycles Distributed To Needy Students At Janata Vidyalaya In Nashik’s Baglan Taluka

26 Bicycles Distributed To Needy Students At Janata Vidyalaya In Nashik’s Baglan Taluka

The principal of the school, Hon'ble L N Durdhavale, requested the managers of Canara Rebecca Asset Management Company to provide useful educational materials for the students of the school from the CSR fund. With the initiative of the MVP Alumni Association, after fulfilling the terms and conditions of the company and completing the necessary procedures, the bicycles were received by the school

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
26 Bicycles Distributed To Needy Students At Janata Vidyalaya In Nashik’s Baglan Taluka | Sourced

Nashik: 26 bicycles were distributed to poor and needy students at Janata Vidyalaya Tembhe, Taluka Baglan of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. These bicycles were distributed with the help of the MVP Alumni Association and from the CSR fund of Canara Rebecca Asset Management Company. This distribution was done by the company's manager, Rahul Kalmkar.

The principal of the school, Hon'ble L N Durdhavale, requested the managers of Canara Rebecca Asset Management Company to provide useful educational materials for the students of the school from the CSR fund. With the initiative of the MVP Alumni Association, after fulfilling the terms and conditions of the company and completing the necessary procedures, the bicycles were received by the school.

The chief guest of the program was Rahul Kalmkar, the manager of Canara Rebecca Asset Management Company. The program was chaired by School Committee Chairman RR Wagh. School Committee Member Dattu Appa was present.

Read Also
Pune Metro Records ₹8.22 Crore Revenue In February 2026; Ridership Crosses 53.24 Lakh
article-image

The program was coordinated by Shakedare DP. The welcome speech was delivered by Kapadnis BB. In his presidential speech, Principal Durdhavale requested that even though the school is in a remote area, the benefits of the company's student-beneficial scheme should be enjoyed in the future as well. He said that with the help of the company, tomorrow's citizens will be created.

FPJ Shorts
ICAI CA Final January 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage Here
ICAI CA Final January 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage Here
Nora Fatehi Urges Unity Amid Middle East Crisis, Says She Feels 'Terrible' Over Innocent Lives Lost: 'Visuals Have Shaken Me...'
Nora Fatehi Urges Unity Amid Middle East Crisis, Says She Feels 'Terrible' Over Innocent Lives Lost: 'Visuals Have Shaken Me...'
ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Results OUT: Meet The All India Rank Holders
ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Results OUT: Meet The All India Rank Holders
86th Maharashtra Motor Transport Anniversary: 'Accident-Free Travel Is Sole Mission Of Transport Department,' Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik | VIDEO
86th Maharashtra Motor Transport Anniversary: 'Accident-Free Travel Is Sole Mission Of Transport Department,' Says Minister Pratap Sarnaik | VIDEO

On behalf of the company, Kalmkar explained the company's goals, policies and the reason for distributing useful items for schools. Ahire SK expressed the vote of thanks for the program.

M Gaikwad, R A Chaure, DP Kedare, PR Dhondge, RL Chaudhary, SN Shewale, Y D Kor, S D Deshmukh, R U Ahire, S Deore and all the non-teaching staff of the school were present at the program.

It is hoped that this program will help students from remote areas to continue their education by providing bicycles to come to school. The MVP Alumni Association and the school management have thanked Canara Rebecca Asset Management Company for its CSR initiative.

Follow us on