26 Bicycles Distributed To Needy Students At Janata Vidyalaya In Nashik’s Baglan Taluka | Sourced

Nashik: 26 bicycles were distributed to poor and needy students at Janata Vidyalaya Tembhe, Taluka Baglan of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. These bicycles were distributed with the help of the MVP Alumni Association and from the CSR fund of Canara Rebecca Asset Management Company. This distribution was done by the company's manager, Rahul Kalmkar.

The principal of the school, Hon'ble L N Durdhavale, requested the managers of Canara Rebecca Asset Management Company to provide useful educational materials for the students of the school from the CSR fund. With the initiative of the MVP Alumni Association, after fulfilling the terms and conditions of the company and completing the necessary procedures, the bicycles were received by the school.

The chief guest of the program was Rahul Kalmkar, the manager of Canara Rebecca Asset Management Company. The program was chaired by School Committee Chairman RR Wagh. School Committee Member Dattu Appa was present.

The program was coordinated by Shakedare DP. The welcome speech was delivered by Kapadnis BB. In his presidential speech, Principal Durdhavale requested that even though the school is in a remote area, the benefits of the company's student-beneficial scheme should be enjoyed in the future as well. He said that with the help of the company, tomorrow's citizens will be created.

On behalf of the company, Kalmkar explained the company's goals, policies and the reason for distributing useful items for schools. Ahire SK expressed the vote of thanks for the program.

M Gaikwad, R A Chaure, DP Kedare, PR Dhondge, RL Chaudhary, SN Shewale, Y D Kor, S D Deshmukh, R U Ahire, S Deore and all the non-teaching staff of the school were present at the program.

It is hoped that this program will help students from remote areas to continue their education by providing bicycles to come to school. The MVP Alumni Association and the school management have thanked Canara Rebecca Asset Management Company for its CSR initiative.