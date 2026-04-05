₹25,000/Day Luxury Suite Used For Hawala Racket Linked To Kharat; Probe Expands Beyond Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: Fresh information emerging in the case of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat suggests that his operations were not limited to Nashik alone. Investigating agencies have now found evidence indicating that he had also woven an extensive network through a hawala racket.



For this purpose, a luxurious five-star hotel in Mumbai was allegedly being used. Shockingly, a special suite costing ₹25,000 per day had reportedly been booked in Kharat’s name for all 365 days of the year.



This new revelation has raised the possibility of international links in the case. It is suspected that transactions and planning involving hawala dealings worth crores of rupees were carried out from this luxury room. Investigators believe that the hawala money may have been routed directly to Dubai, indicating that the case may extend beyond state and national boundaries. The SIT is now conducting a thorough investigation in that direction.

Read Also Pune: PMC Teachers Oppose Principal Promotion Process Over TET Clause

Meanwhile, it has come to light that eight to nine victim women trapped in Kharat’s web have suffered severe psychological trauma. They are reportedly seeking help from mental health professionals.



Due to the circulation of videos online, several women are said to be staying isolated at home and living in the shadow of depression. In this context, the Special Investigation Team has appealed to the women not to feel pressured and has assured them of complete security and protection.



The victims are being questioned at an undisclosed location, and officials have been advised to handle the matter with utmost sensitivity, considering their mental distress.



Police have also begun directly registering criminal cases against those responsible for circulating videos involving Ashok Kharat and the victim woman. The cyber police are continuously monitoring individuals sharing objectionable videos online.

Read Also Tragic Accident In Nashik: Youth Dies After Speeding Car Rams Tree Near Godavari Bridge



Shocking details have also surfaced regarding 132 accounts in which Ashok Kharat was listed as a nominee. It has been revealed that there were 100 accounts in Samata Patsanstha at Rahata and 32 accounts in Jagdamba Patsanstha at Kundewadi, Sinnar.



In this matter, Avinash Kandekar, manager of Jagdamba Patsanstha, has reportedly given a statement to the police and made significant disclosures.