Tragic Accident In Nashik: Youth Dies After Speeding Car Rams Tree Near Godavari Bridge | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has occurred in Nashik, where a 24-year-old youth died on the spot following an accident involving a speeding car near the bridge over the Godavari River. The incident took place on Saturday (April 4) at approximately 8:30 PM.

The deceased youth has been identified as Shantanu Jayant Burhade (aged 24; residing at Flat No. 2, Deepjyoti Apartment, Dhanrajnagar, Jail Road, Nashik Road). He was travelling from Girnare towards Nashik in his car (Registration No. MH 46 Z 0067). Near the Godavari River bridge, specifically at the turn located near 'Hotel Gammat Jammat,' he lost control of the vehicle; the car veered off the road and crashed violently into a tree standing nearby.



Shantanu sustained a severe injury to the back of his head in the accident. Tushar Vilas Kshatriya (a resident of Mhasrul) immediately rushed him to the District Hospital (Civil Hospital). However, doctors declared him dead at 10:35 PM while he was undergoing treatment.

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The incident has caused a great stir in the Jail Road area. The police have registered a case regarding the accident, and further investigation is underway.



Shantanu Burhade was the owner of a clothing store named 'Pragati Garments.' His untimely demise has plunged his family into deep grief. He was the sole provider for his parents, wife, son, daughter, and two brothers. Following the post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to his relatives.



Based on preliminary investigations, the police have stated that the cause of the accident was excessive speed and the loss of control over the vehicle while negotiating the turn. This incident has once again sparked a discussion regarding road safety measures.