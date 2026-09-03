25% Night Surcharge On Autos From Midnight To 5 AM In Pune; ₹3 For Luggage

25% Night Surcharge On Autos From Midnight To 5 AM In Pune | File Photo

Pune: The revised auto-rickshaw fares approved by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) came into effect across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from September 1. Under the new fare structure, passengers will have to pay ₹30 for the first 1.5 km and ₹20 for every additional kilometre.

Auto-rickshaw operators have also been permitted to charge a 25 per cent additional fare between midnight and 5am for journeys within Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

For rural areas outside the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits, a 40 per cent night surcharge can be levied between 11pm and 5am.

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The RTO has also permitted auto-rickshaw drivers to charge ₹3 for luggage items measuring 60 cm x 40 cm or larger carried by passengers within the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad operating areas.

Auto-rickshaw meters will have to be calibrated according to the revised fares by February 28, 2027. To facilitate passengers and drivers during the transition, temporary tariff cards reflecting the revised fares have been issued and will remain valid until February 28, 2027.

After the temporary tariff cards expire, they will no longer be valid and drivers will be required to collect fares strictly as displayed on calibrated meters.

The RTO has made meter inspection and calibration facilities available at designated locations, including in front of Alankar Police Station in Karvenagar, near Kharadi Police Chowki close to EON Park, and at the testing ground in Dive.

Regional Transport Officer Archana Gaikwad said the facilities have been made available to ensure that auto-rickshaw meters are calibrated as per the revised fare structure.