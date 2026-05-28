21 Youth Selected In Police Force Honoured In Parbhani | Sourced

Parbhani: Twenty-one young candidates selected for the police force were honoured during a felicitation programme organised by the Gatkal Academy Competitive Examination Guidance Centre in Selu tehsil on Monday.

The event recognised the achievements of students from farming, agricultural labour and the Bahujan community backgrounds who secured positions in the police department through competitive examinations.

Speaking at the programme, city president Milind Sawant said the youth from Selu tehsil had achieved their dreams through hard work, dedication and consistency. He also praised the teachers and guidance provided by the academy.

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The selected candidates who were felicitated included Neha Kale, Nikita Kale, Swati Khandare, Sheetal More, Mamta Thorat, Geeta Jhate, Pratiksha Korde, Monali Jamdade, Surekha Chavan, Pooja Jagtap, Deepak Pawar, Jeevan Chavan, Rajiv Nalegaonkar, Sheikh Junaid, Iqbal Pathan, Vaishnavi Rathod, Shubhangi Raut, Vaishnavi Lipne, Pratima Panchal, Shivkanya Vasmatkar, Durga Jade, Priyanka Barkule, Pallavi Parve, Uma Dugane, Shubhangi Ranasinge, Pallavi Kangle, Prerna Late, Jayashree Kale and Vijay Pawar.

Several dignitaries attended the programme, including Dr VK Kothekar, secretary of Nutan Shiksha Sansthan, retired assistant police inspector Madhav Lokulwar, Narayan Patil, Ram Sonawane, BJP tehsil president Ganesh Katkar, city president Ashok Shela, Parmeshwar Late, Ramrao Bobde, Ramrao Gaikwad, Dattatray Gatkal, Rameshwar Kajle, founder Rameshwar Gatkal, Prasad Maharaj Kashte, Pandurang Kadam, Dattatray Solanke, Gopal Tathe, Yogesh Rathaid and Vishnu Ingole.