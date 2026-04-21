₹20,000 Fine Imposed On Gram Sevak In Beed For RTI Lapse | Representational Image

Beed: The State Information Commission has imposed a penalty of ₹20,000 on a Public Information Officer (Gram Sevak) from Hatkarwadi/Awhalwadi Group Gram Panchayat for failing to provide information sought under the Right to Information Act.

The Commission has also directed the officer to submit an explanation within 30 days on why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

The action came after residents Govardhan Mahadev Darade and Sunita Govardhan Darade from Awhalwadi filed multiple RTI applications seeking details of development works carried out at the Gram Panchayat level. According to the complaint, the officer provided partial information on only two subjects after a delay of nearly ten months, while the remaining details were either not shared or allegedly incorrect.

Unsatisfied with the response, the applicants approached the Commission through an appeal.

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Taking serious note of the delay and incomplete disclosure, the Commission held the officer responsible for violating provisions of the RTI Act and imposed the fine.

It has also directed the Zilla Parishad Beed to recover the penalty amount from the officer and to take further action as required.

The decision is being seen as a strong warning to officials in the district over negligence in handling RTI applications. It has also brought relief to the applicants and reinforced the role of the RTI Act in ensuring transparency and accountability in local governance.

Further action in the case will depend on the officer’s response to the show-cause notice.