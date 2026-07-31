20-Day-Old Baby Rescued As Khadakwasla Dam Water Release Floods Pune's Low-Lying Areas | Video |

A 20-day-old baby was rescued from a flooded residential area in Pune's Ekta Nagar on Friday after water released from the Khadakwasla Dam inundated low-lying localities along the Mutha River following heavy rainfall in the dam's catchment area.

A video of the rescue, which has since gone viral, shows residents wading through knee-deep floodwater while leaving a residential building. In the footage, a security guard is seen carefully carrying the newborn in his arms to a safer location as floodwaters surrounded the area.

The flooding occurred after authorities increased the discharge from Khadakwasla Dam due to continuous rainfall in the catchment region. According to the irrigation department, the water release was raised from 35,574 cusecs to 43,571 cusecs at around 3 pm on Friday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's disaster management department said floodwaters entered three housing societies in Ekta Nagar along Sinhgad Road, prompting evacuation measures.

"Nearly 40 families have been shifted to safer locations," a civic official said.

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Meanwhile, heavy rains also impacted Kolhapur district, where the Radhanagari Dam reached full capacity, forcing authorities to release water. Officials opened the dam's automatic gates, releasing 2,856 cusecs through the gates and 1,400 cusecs from the powerhouse, taking the total discharge to 4,256 cusecs.

District authorities said 35 weirs across Kolhapur are currently submerged, including those on the Panchganga, Kasari, Bhogavati, Kumbhi, Dudhganga, Warna, Vedganga and Hiranyakeshi rivers.

Several other dams in the district also reported high storage levels. While Tulsi, Warna, Kasari and Kadvi reservoirs are nearing capacity, Chitri, Jangamhatti, Ghatprabha, Jambhre and Sarfanala dams have reached full storage, prompting officials to closely monitor the situation.

Authorities have urged residents living near riverbanks and low-lying areas to remain alert as water levels continue to fluctuate following the controlled releases from the reservoirs.