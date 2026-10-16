20 Arrested For Duping US, Canadian Citizens Through Illegal Call Centre In Lonavala; Goods Worth ₹36.41 Lakh Seized | AI-generated

Pune: Lonavala City Police and the Pune Rural Police Local Crime Branch have arrested 20 people for allegedly operating an illegal call centre from a villa in Nangargaon and cheating foreign nationals by impersonating representatives of reputed companies, including Amazon and Google. The police seized laptops, mobile phones, cash and four-wheelers collectively worth ₹36.41 lakh from the accused.

The raid was conducted on October 14 at Dev Villa in Omega Society, located in Nangargaon village within the jurisdiction of Lonavala City Police Station.

According to the police, they received information that a group of people had conspired to operate an unauthorised call centre from the premises. Taking cognisance of the information, Lonavala City Police Inspector Mahesh Vidhate informed Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and other senior officers. Acting on their instructions, a team comprising personnel from the Local Crime Branch and Lonavala City Police conducted the raid.

During the operation, police found several people in the living room and bedrooms of the villa using laptops, mobile phones and headphones. They were allegedly speaking in English over internet-based calls and chatting online. When questioned, the occupants admitted that a call centre was being operated from the premises but failed to produce the necessary licence or authorisation.

During preliminary questioning, the police found that the operation was allegedly headed by Irfan Abdul Gafur Khan, 41, and Sameer Irfan Sheikh, 33.

According to the police, the accused allegedly targeted citizens of the United States, Canada and other countries by making internet calls using mobile phones and applications installed on laptops. They allegedly impersonated representatives of reputed companies, including Amazon and Google, using forged documents and identity cards.

The accused allegedly lured victims with various schemes and obtained their banking details, credit card information and ATM card details. They also allegedly threatened customers by claiming that prohibited narcotic substances had been found in parcels ordered by them and demanded money to prevent further action.

Police have registered a case against all 20 accused at Lonavala City Police Station under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 61(2), 308, 338, 336(2), 339, 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Sections 20 and 21 of the Indian Telegraph Act.

Inspector Vidhate is investigating the case.