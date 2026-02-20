 2 Stabbed During Shiv Jayanti Procession In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 Stabbed During Shiv Jayanti Procession In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension prevailed in the Kranti Chowk area after the incident. However, the police intervened and brought the situation under control

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A dispute erupted between two groups during the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti procession at Kranti Chowk on Thursday night over the issue of dancing in the procession. The verbal dispute turned into a violent brawl, and two youths were seriously injured after being stabbed. Similarly, thieves took advantage of the crowd during the procession and stole mobile phones and snatched chains.

Two youths from the Itkheda area had gone to Kranti Chowk to watch the procession. While they were dancing in the procession with their friends, another group arrived and a verbal dispute broke out over dancing. The two youths were stabbed by some unidentified persons.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Tension prevailed in the Kranti Chowk area after the incident. However, the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Similarly, five to six incidents of minor quarrels were also reported from various parts of the city.

Thieves took advantage of the huge crowd during the procession. More than 30 mobile phones were stolen, and 20 chain-snatching incidents were reported. People gathered at the Kranti Chowk police station to lodge complaints. The police took five suspects into custody in connection with mobile, bike, and chain-snatching cases.

A strict police bandobast was deployed under the guidance of DCP Ratnakar Nawale, ACP Sagar Deshmukh, and other senior officers at Kranti Chowk.

