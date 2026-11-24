2 Killed, 17 Injured As Private Bus Overturns On Samruddhi Expressway | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two passengers died and 17 others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai overturned on the Samruddhi Expressway in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred at around 1.10 am on Nov 23, 2026, near Naigaon Shivar in Phulambri taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, at chainage number 426 on the Nagpur-Mumbai stretch of the expressway.

The bus (MH-41-ZH-9955) was travelling from Nagpur towards Mumbai with 38 passengers on board. According to preliminary information, the driver reportedly dozed off and lost control of the vehicle. The bus subsequently overturned on the expressway, leaving several passengers with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Upon receiving information about the accident, teams from the Highway Police and Phulambri Police Station rushed to the spot. The personnel who coordinated the rescue operations included Officer-in-Charge Sonali Paikrao (probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police), Police Sub-Inspectors Sugriv Chate and Ram Barahate, Head Constables Lalchand Naglod and Ankush Bagal and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pooja Nagare.

The two passengers who sustained serious injuries died while undergoing treatment. They were identified as Raghunandan Datta Sangale (26), a resident of West Mumbai, and Vinod Uttam Jadhav, a resident of Ghonsgaon in Arni taluka of Yavatmal district.

The injured passengers were identified as Arjun Khadse (Pusad taluka), Ajay Bhamulkar (Patoda, Hingoli), Devanand Rathod (Maloni, Arni, Yavatmal), Shubham Vanjari (Pusad), Leela Dabhade (Bhiwandi, Thane), Keshav Dabhade (Bhiwandi, Thane), Rekha Lohe (Vasai), Annapurna Khadse (Pusad), Ramesh Bhopale (Patali Pada, Mumbai), Gayabai Masolkar (Umarkhed, Yavatmal), Datta Jadhav (Pusad), Chhaya Sangade (Mumbai), Shivani Rathod (Pusad), Vandana Jadhav (Pusad), Jaykumar Khandare (Pusad), Aruna Bhumekar (Kalam, Yavatmal) and Farukh Mohammad Aziz (Pusad).

All the injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.