2-Day District Youth Festival Concludes In Jalna's Partur | Sourced

Jalna: The two-day District Youth Festival, organised jointly by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) and the Marathwada Sarvodaya Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, concluded at Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Partur on Tuesday.

Four stages were erected on the college premises for the festival, featuring a variety of cultural and musical programmes presented by young participants. The performances received an enthusiastic response from the audience and showcased the talent and creativity of the youth.

As part of the festival, a Shobha Yatra was held on Monday and passed through various parts of Partur town. Young participants dressed as historical figures were a major attraction and drew the attention of local residents.

The festival was inaugurated on Monday by Maharashtra Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar. BAMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Lal Bahadur Shastri College president Kapil Akat, secretary Dr Kunal Akat, principal Bhagwat Katare and other dignitaries were present.

The festival provided a platform for young people to showcase their cultural and artistic talents while encouraging creativity and participation among students.