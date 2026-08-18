2 Arrested In Pune's Kalyani Nagar For Stealing Foreign Liquor Bottles Worth ₹27,200 | AI Representational Image

Pune, Aug 18: Two men were apprehended after police found stolen liquor from a shop in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on Tuesday, officials said.

Police recover stolen liquor

Six bottles of foreign liquor, valued at Rs 27,200, were recovered from the accused. According to the officials, the youths were apprehended by a team from Yerwada police station near the GST office in Kalyani Nagar.

The investigators said that the accused have been identified as Rohan Ram Kamble (28) and Amit Mahadev Sitapure (27). They also added that a case has been registered against both the accused under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Accused held during patrol

While patrolling the area on Tuesday, police personnel Sandeep Jaybhay received information that two suspicious-looking youths were standing near the GST office and might be in possession of stolen goods, the officials said.

Acting on this information, the police team arrived at the spot and intercepted the two youths. They failed to provide satisfactory answers during questioning.

Upon searching the bag they were carrying, the police found six bottles of foreign liquor, the officials added.

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Investigation underway

The police took both individuals to the Yerwada police station for questioning, during which, according to the officials, the accused admitted that the liquor bottles had been stolen from the 'Tonic Outlet' shop in Kalyani Nagar.

According to the police, the recovered liquor is linked to a theft case registered at the Yerwada police station.

The officials said that Sub-Inspector Kishor Berad is conducting investigations into the matter to ascertain the nexus and see if the accused duo has been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case, the investigators said. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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