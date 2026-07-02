19 Officials Transferred From Parli Thermal Power Station, Fresh Concerns Raised Over Plant's Future | Sourced

Beed: The transfer of 19 officials and employees from the Parli Thermal Power Station has raised fresh concerns about the future of the power plant, with several key posts now lying vacant.

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) has ordered the immediate transfer of an executive engineer, additional executive engineers, deputy executive engineers, assistant engineers, chemists and a safety officer. No replacements have been posted to the station so far.

According to the transfer order, the officials have been assigned to various MAHAGENCO projects, including the Uran Gas Power Station and thermal power plants at Bhusawal, Chandrapur, Koradi, Khaparkheda, Paras, Pophali, Vaitarna, Nashik and Mumbai.

The Parli Thermal Power Station currently has three power generation units of 250 MW each. However, the plant has faced operational challenges in recent years due to ageing infrastructure and a decline in electricity generation.

This is the second major round of transfers in a year. More than 100 officers and employees were shifted from the station last year.

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With several important positions now vacant and no immediate appointments announced, concerns have grown among employees and local residents over the plant's functioning and its long-term future.