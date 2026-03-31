MAHAGENCO strengthens green measures across power stations

200MLD STP at Bhandewadi, Nagpur with 190 MLD Reuse for Khaperkheda & Koradi TPS |

From cutting emissions and reusing wastewater to improving ash utilisation and monitoring air quality, MAHAGENCO has been undertaking a series of environmental measures across its thermal power stations. These initiatives are aimed at reducing the environmental impact of power generation while ensuring efficient operations. With projects ranging from carbon footprint studies to large-scale water conservation and pollution-control systems, the state power utility is working to align its functioning with evolving sustainability goals and regulatory norms.

Tracking the carbon footprint

MAHAGENCO has undertaken a comprehensive carbon footprint study across all its thermal power stations to identify greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated during daily operations. The initiative is part of the broader effort in line with the Government of India’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. The study aims to quantify emissions from various operational activities in thermal power stations and identify both major and minor sources contributing to overall emissions.

It includes area-wise identification of carbon-emitting activities, quantification of emissions from each activity and classification based on emission levels. MAHAGENCO has also ranked operational activities according to their carbon load and identified areas generating high CO₂ emissions.

Based on the findings, mitigation measures using best available technologies have been suggested and both short-term and long-term plans have been proposed to reduce emissions and improve environmental performance. The initiative also evaluates carbon sequestration through greenbelt areas within power station premises. By identifying and addressing emission sources, the study is expected to help improve air quality while reducing the overall environmental impact of power generation.

Up to 100% ash utilisation has been achieved at Nashik, Bhusawal, Parli and Paras Thermal Power Station |

Turning waste into a resource

MAHAGENCO has achieved up to 100% ash utilisation at Nashik, Bhusawal, Parli and Paras Thermal Power Stations for the last three consecutive financial years. The initiative has helped ensure efficient management of fly ash and pond ash generated from coal-based power generation.

To streamline the distribution of ash, MAHAGENCO has implemented an e-auction process for pond ash at Nashik, Bhusawal, Parli and Paras TPS where demand remains high. The move has not only improved disposal but has also created a steady revenue stream for the organisation.

During the financial year 2024–25, MAHAGENCO collected ₹135.72 crore through the sale of dry fly ash and pond ash. The utility also supports infrastructure projects by providing assistance for the transportation of pond ash from Koradi, Khaperkheda and Chandrapur thermal power stations. The ash is used in government infrastructure works such as roads, bridges, buildings, mine backfilling and quarry stowing by agencies including NHAI, MSRDC and the Public Works Department.

To further strengthen ash management, in line with the Maharashtra state ash policy dated 19.9.25 , MAHAGENCO is also following guidelines stipulated in the policy. These guidelines are In compliance with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notification dated December 2021, and the subsequent amendments. Mahegenco is following the Ministry of Power guidelines issued on 30.01.26.

Under the revised State Ash Policy 2025 policy, quota distribution for ash allocation has been modified. The earlier distribution of 80% for bulk users and 20% for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has been revised to 60% for bulk users, 20% for SMEs and 20% for project-affected persons (PAPs), local brick manufacturers and micro enterprises.

Cleaner Coal Transportation

MAHAGENCO has introduced closed coal pipe conveyor systems at several thermal power stations to reduce environmental impact and improve coal transportation efficiency. At Chandrapur Thermal Power Station, a 6.43 km closed pipe conveyor system has been established from Bhatadi Open Cast Mine to the power station with a capacity of 500 metric tonnes per hour. The first trial run was conducted on June 25, 2021. The enclosed system helps prevent coal dust from spreading into the air and also reduces loss of coal during transit.

Coal pipe conveyor systems have also been developed for Koradi and Khaperkheda thermal power stations, which earlier relied partly on road transportation through trucks from nearby mines. Road transport often leads to road congestion, deterioration of air quality and coal wastage. The new conveyor network allows coal to be transported directly from nearby mines through a connected system, reducing both cost and pollution.

Phase I of the system, transporting coal from Bhanegaon and Singori mines to Khaperkheda TPS, was commissioned in February 2023 and August 2023 respectively. The second phase, connecting Khaperkheda TPS to Koradi TPS, was commissioned in April 2025, while the last phase from Gondegaon OCM to IP Bhanegaon was commissioned in November 2025. The coal pipe conveyor system has a rated capacity of 1,200 tonnes per hour and a total length of 15.33 km excluding belt conveyors.

MAHAGENCO conducted a sustainability study at Bhusawal TPS to assess environmental, social and governance performance including air, water, land and noise pollution, effluent management and hazardous waste handling |

Saving fresh water through reuse

MAHAGENCO has implemented a project to reuse 50 million litres per day (MLD) of tertiary treated sewage water from Chandrapur city for operations at Chandrapur Thermal Power Station. The project was approved under the AMRUT Yojana and Chandrapur Municipal Corporation operates two sewage treatment plants, including a 25 MLD plant at Rehmat Nagar, from which treated water is supplied to the power station.

The tertiary treated water has been used at Chandrapur power station at units 8 and 9 for cooling in NDCT, fire fighting and ash handling purposes, while the water is transported through an 800 mm diameter pipeline over a distance of approximately 5.8 km.

Within the power station, the pipeline splits into two streams feeding the forebay of NDCT Units 8 and 9 separately. The advanced treatment process includes mechanical screening, grit removal, activated sludge treatment, aeration, fibre disc filtration and advanced disinfection. Chlorination is used for final disinfection, while a fully integrated SCADA monitoring system tracks equipment performance and water flow in real time.

By replacing freshwater earlier drawn from the Irai River, the project helps conserve natural water resources while ensuring uninterrupted plant operations. By December 2025, the project had helped save 31.20 million litres of freshwater.

Reducing Harmful Emissions

In order to control sulphur dioxide emissions, MAHAGENCO has installed flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at some thermal power stations. At Koradi TPS Unit 6 (210 MW), a Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI)-based FGD system has been operational since January 2025. The system uses sodium bicarbonate as a sorbent to capture sulphur dioxide from flue gases before they are released into the atmosphere.

At Khaperkheda TPS, a dry FGD system began trial operations in October 2024 and is currently operating smoothly. The installation has significantly reduced sulphur dioxide emissions. Earlier stack emissions from Units 3 and 4 averaged around 1,200 mg per Nm³, which have now been reduced to 550–580 mg per Nm³.

Lower sulphur dioxide levels mean cleaner air for nearby areas and better compliance with environmental norms.

Keeping a watch on air quality

MAHAGENCO has deployed mobile monitoring vans equipped with analysers, sensors and data loggers to monitor air quality around thermal power stations. These vans measure pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide and collect real-time environmental data from different locations within a 20 km radius of power plants.

Mobile monitoring vans help fill data gaps in areas where permanent monitoring stations are not available and are particularly useful for monitoring remote or environmentally sensitive locations. The vans allow officials to track air quality at multiple locations and respond quickly if pollution levels rise.

The system began operations at Chandrapur Thermal Power Station in November 2021, followed by Khaperkheda in December 2021, Paras in January 2022, Koradi in January 2022, Nashik in April 2022, Parli in May 2022 and Bhusawal in August 2023.

Monitoring, studies and pollution control

MAHAGENCO also conducted a sustainability study at Bhusawal Thermal Power Station from March 12 to 15, 2024. The study assessed environmental, social and governance performance including air, water, land and noise pollution, effluent management and hazardous waste handling.

Additional pollution control measures at MAHAGENCO plants include high-efficiency electrostatic precipitators for particulate control, low NOx burners and over-fire and under-fire systems for nitrogen oxide control. Continuous online monitoring systems track ambient air quality, stack emissions and effluent discharge at all thermal power stations and transmit data to pollution control authorities. Dust suppression and fogging systems have also been installed at coal handling plants to control fugitive dust emissions.

Water Conservation Projects in Nagpur

A 130 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant at Bhandewadi, developed jointly by Nagpur Municipal Corporation and MAHAGENCO, supplies treated water to Koradi Thermal Power Station for auxiliary cooling purposes. Koradi TPS has been using treated sewage water from the plant since May 2022, reducing dependence on freshwater and ensuring an alternative water source for uninterrupted plant operations.

Another major project involves treatment of 200 MLD of sewage in Nagpur, of which 190 MLD is reused by power plants: 100 MLD for Khaperkheda TPS and 90 MLD for Koradi TPS. The project was commissioned in phases, with STP construction completed in June 2018 and reuse infrastructure commissioned on June 5, 2020. The project has allowed a large quantity of freshwater to be diverted for city and agricultural use, while also reducing pollution in nearby rivers.