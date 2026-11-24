₹1,800 Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Remains On Paper In Beed, Allege Protesters; Over 6.3 Lakh Residents Rely On Tankers | Sourced

Beed: Despite claims of Rs 1,800 crore being spent under the Centre’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Beed district, severe water scarcity continues to grip rural areas, forcing nearly 6.32 lakh residents across 268 villages and 259 hamlets to depend on 421 water tankers.

Highlighting the stark contrast between official expenditure and ground reality, activists staged a ‘Matka Phodo’ (pot-breaking) protest outside the District Collectorate on Monday, demanding a thorough inquiry into the scheme’s implementation and strict action against errant contractors and administrative officials.

Led by social activist and chief publicity head of the Maharashtra State Right to Information (RTI) Activists Federation, Ganesh Dhawale Limbaganeshkar, protesters raised slogans against the district administration. They submitted a memorandum of demands through the District Collector to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar and Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti launched the Jal Jeevan Mission on Aug 15, 2019, to provide 55 litres of safe and clean drinking water per person per day to every rural household through individual tap connections.

However, protesters alleged that official records showed massive expenditure in Beed despite hundreds of villages still relying entirely on tankers for drinking water. They questioned whether several JJM projects had been completed merely on paper and whether officials had carried out any quality checks or physical verification.

Through the memorandum, the agitators demanded an independent audit of all sanctioned works, actual expenditure, completion certificates, functional tap connections, current water supply status and payments released to contractors. They sought stringent punitive action if the audit revealed any irregularities.

Prominent participants in the protest included Shaikh Yunus, Sarfaraz Pathan, Ramnath Khod, Balasaheb More Patil, Ashok Yede, Sadeque Syed, Azam Khan, Ramdhan Jamale, Vijay Ghadge, Nitin Sathe, Sanjay Tandale, Nitin Jaybhaye and Tukaram Pawar, among others.