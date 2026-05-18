18-Year-Old Youth Dies After Tractor Falls Into Lake In Hingoli District | Sourced

Hingoli: An 18-year-old youth died after a tractor he was driving fell into a lake in Akoli village of Hingoli district’s Basmath taluka on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dnyaneshwar alias Mauli Madhav Jadhav, a resident of Akoli village. According to officials, he was returning home from his farm after overnight sowing work when the accident took place.

Police said Dnyaneshwar and his parents cultivated nearly two acres of farmland. With Kharif sowing work currently underway, farmers in the region have been working long hours in their fields.

On Saturday night, Dnyaneshwar had taken the tractor to the farm for sowing operations. While returning home on Sunday morning, the tractor, along with its trolley, reportedly lost balance and plunged into a nearby lake.

Officials said the heavy vehicle had overturned and trapped him underneath. As no one was present nearby at the time of the accident, help could not reach him immediately, and he died on the spot.

After local farmers noticed the accident, they informed the Basmath Rural Police. Assistant Police Inspector Gajanan Borate and his team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of villagers. The body was later recovered and sent to a hospital for further procedures.

Dnyaneshwar was the only son of his parents. Villagers said he was known as a hard-working and well-behaved youth. His sudden death has left the family devastated and cast a shadow of grief over the entire village.