18 Gates Of Jayakwadi Dam Opened After Heavy Inflow | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage in the Jayakwadi Dam in Paithan taluka, which stood at only 28% at the end of June, has risen significantly due to a heavy inflow from upstream dams. The reservoir has gradually filled up and reached 91% capacity on Tuesday. Around 6pm, authorities opened 18 of the dam's gates and released water into the Godavari River. The discharge, initially between 10 and 12 cusecs, has now been increased to 19 cusecs.

Out of the dam's 27 gates, 18 radial gates were opened by half a foot in the presence of Executive Director Jayant Gawali, Superintendent Engineer and Administrator Rajendra Ghodpakar, Abdul Bari Ghazi, Appasaheb Tujare, Technical Assistant Ganesh Kharadkar, Aabasaheb Garud, Shashikant Damale and other officials.

Read Also Pune: RTA Approves Autorickshaw Fare Hike from September 1

Officials said the water discharge may be increased or reduced depending on the inflow into the reservoir. Residents of Paithan and villages along the Godavari River have been advised to remain alert and follow the administration's instructions.

On Monday at around 10.30pm, one gate was opened and 458 cumecs (16,173 cusecs) of water was released into the Godavari River. It was closed on Tuesday after the inflow reduced. Officials clarified that the reservoir is now at 93% capacity and further decisions on water release will depend on the inflow.

This is the first water release from Jayakwadi, Marathwada's largest dam, during the current monsoon. Thousands of tourists gathered near the dam to witness the spectacle. Many captured the scenic flow on their mobile phones, while others took selfies and group photographs.

The administration has appealed to tourists to maintain a safe distance, avoid venturing into dangerous areas, and follow all safety advisories while visiting the dam.