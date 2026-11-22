₹1.75 Crore Investment Fraud Suspect Arrested In Pune | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Jalna: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Pankaj Rathod, a resident of Mulshi in Pune district, in a ₹1.75 crore investment fraud case. He had been absconding for several years. The EOW arrested him on Nov 20, 2026, and a court remanded him to four days of police custody. Three other suspects remain absconding.

According to the police, in 2021, the prime suspect, Sachin Namdev Rathod, Pankaj Rathod and two other associates allegedly lured Ashish Chavan and his family, residents of Old Jalna, into investing in a land plotting business. They promised guaranteed monthly returns of 10%.

To gain their trust, the suspects allegedly prepared forged 7/12 land records, non-agricultural (NA) permissions and other documents. They also issued cheques and executed notarised agreements. The complainant invested ₹1.75 crore, but neither the promised returns nor the cheque payments materialised.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case at Kadim Jalna Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

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Pankaj allegedly switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding to evade arrest. Acting on confidential information and technical analysis, the EOW team traced him to Mulshi and arrested him on Nov 20. The police subsequently produced him before a court, which remanded him to four days of police custody.

Assistant Police Inspector Mithun Ghuge, Sub-Inspector Shailesh Mhaske and other police personnel carried out the operation under the guidance of senior police officials.

The investigation is underway, and the police are trying to trace the three remaining suspects.