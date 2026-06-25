17-Year-Old Girl Collapses After Vaccine At Nashik Civic Camp, Dies | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking incident was reported in the New Nashik area on Wednesday, where a 17-year-old girl allegedly died after collapsing shortly after receiving a vaccine at a municipal vaccination camp. The exact cause of death remains unclear, and authorities have preserved viscera samples for further examination.

The deceased has been identified as Shravani Anil Patil (17).

According to available information, Shravani received a vaccine on Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing immunisation drive conducted by the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s health department.

Soon after the vaccination, she reportedly felt dizzy and collapsed. Family members immediately rushed her to the government hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

The incident has raised serious concerns among her family members. Questioning how an otherwise healthy teenager could die shortly after receiving a vaccine, her parents demanded answers from municipal health officials. Her father, Anil Patil, has called for a detailed and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Vaccine Vial Samples Seized For Testing

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the District Hospital, and viscera samples have been preserved for forensic analysis. Meanwhile, the vaccine vial from which Shravani received the dose has been taken into custody for laboratory testing, informed Municipal Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Devkar.

Dr Devkar stated that a total of six individuals were vaccinated from the same vial. Among them, only Shravani reportedly experienced dizziness and subsequently died. He added that the actual cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem and laboratory reports are received.



Health authorities have begun an inquiry, and further details are expected once the medical investigation is completed.