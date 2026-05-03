15 Nashik Teachers Attend National Maths Workshop In Chennai For Advanced Training | Sourced

Nashik: 15 mathematics teachers from the secondary section of Nashik's Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj institution have enthusiastically participated in a national-level mathematics workshop organised in Chennai.

This special training workshop was organised by the 'Association of Mathematics Teachers of India' (AMTI) and was held from May 1st to May 4th.

For the very first time in the history of the MVP institution, such a large number of secondary-level teachers have travelled outside the state to attend a national-level training program.

These teachers departed for Chennai under the inspiration of the institution's General Secretary, Adv. Nitin Thakare, and under the guidance of the Education Officer for the Secondary Section, Dr. Bhaskar Dhoke. The primary objective of this initiative is to introduce modern and student-centric teaching methodologies.

This workshop places a primary emphasis on how to teach complex mathematical concepts in a simple and engaging manner.

This training program is set to enhance the teaching capabilities of educators, thereby directly benefiting thousands of students within the MVP institution. It will help alleviate the fear of mathematics often harboured by students, while simultaneously fostering the development of their logical and analytical thinking skills.

The Association of Mathematics Teachers of India (AMTI) is a prestigious organisation established in 1965. This institution operates at a national level to promote the subject of mathematics and to facilitate teacher training. It also organises mathematical competitive examinations, such as the 'NMTC'.

Upon returning from this national training program.