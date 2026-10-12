'15 Demands Accepted': Rohit Pawar Defends MPSC Protest Settlement, Hits Back At Sushma Andhare | FPJ Photo

Pune: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday defended the outcome of the 11-day Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants' protest in Pune, claiming that 15 demands of the students had been accepted by the state government. He also hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for criticising the outcome, saying that speaking on television was easier than participating in the agitation.

Pawar said the protest was necessary because the students' earlier demands had remained vague and largely confined to paper. "The paper leak issue was important. Several students had previously approached officials, and the commission later took cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation. Some officials were subsequently found to be involved in the paper leak," he said.

He said the primary demand was the removal of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. "Initially, the demand was only for the Chairman's resignation. However, the assurances given earlier were vague, and the students had to launch the agitation to seek concrete action," Pawar said.

According to Pawar, the government had initially maintained that it would not seek the Chairman's resignation and would conduct the inquiry in its own manner. He said consultations were held with Sharad Pawar, Chief Ministers of other states and legal experts. He added that the name of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tukaram Mundhe was suggested by the students and that Mundhe had been appointed secretary of the inquiry committee.

"Vivek Bhimanwar has been removed from his position until the investigation is completed. Now, the inquiry will be conducted impartially," Pawar said.

Pawar Responds To Andhare

Responding to Andhare's criticism, Pawar said, "If you genuinely felt so strongly about the students, you should have sat with them and stayed overnight at the protest site. Speaking on television is easy."

He said 15 people had faced criminal cases and that action against around 800 students was expected the following day. "The students would have suffered if the agitation had escalated further," he said, defending the decision to negotiate with the government.