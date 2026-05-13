14-Year-Old Savitribai Phule Bhaji Market Issue Finally Resolved In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A long-pending issue related to the Savitribai Phule Bhaji Market in Sambhaji Peth of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has finally moved towards resolution after nearly 14 years, bringing relief to local vegetable and fruit vendors.

The process of establishing the market has now reached its final stage following efforts initiated by Anil Makariye. Civic officials said the market is likely to be inaugurated next week, and vendors will soon be allotted their stalls.

For several years, traders and vegetable vendors had been operating from temporary sheds due to the delay in construction and allotment of the market space. Vendors repeatedly complained about inadequate facilities and inconvenience caused by the temporary arrangements, especially during the monsoon and summer seasons.

The issue had remained unresolved for years despite repeated demands for a permanent market structure.

Officials said Anil Makariye consistently followed up on the matter with concerned departments and municipal officers, which helped speed up the process of completing the market project.

A meeting of traders and vendors was recently held, where officials provided detailed information regarding stall allotment and the upcoming inauguration process.

Vendors were asked to submit the necessary documents required for the allocation of stalls. Municipal officials assured that the allotment process would be carried out in a transparent manner.

Among those present at the meeting were City Engineer Sanjay Konbde, Property Officer Sanjay Chamle, Legal Officer Aparna Thete, Atmaram Patil and a large number of vendors.

Vendors welcomed the development and expressed satisfaction that the prolonged issue was finally nearing resolution.

They said having a permanent market space would provide stability for traders and also improve convenience for citizens visiting the market to buy vegetables and fruits.