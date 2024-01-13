13th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad: 'We Must Strike Towards Bringing Ram Rajya,' Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Sourced

Speaking at the 13th edition of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad in Pune at MIT-WPU, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked that while the Ram Mandir is now a reality, efforts should be directed towards achieving 'Ram Rajya.'

"Even if I am not the CM of MP, I will continue to contribute to politics with a larger goal. Women empowerment, free quality education for students, and environment conservation will be my areas of work. Students should also come into politics for the larger benefit of our society," Chauhan expressed.

He emphasised, "I entered politics to work for people, society, and the country. Nowadays, some people look at politics as a career and engage in political activities on a superficial level. Some people think politics is the worst thing one can do, but this mindset is incorrect. I could make revolutionary decisions that positively impacted lakhs of citizens only because I came into politics and worked for people. Hence, I would appeal to students to come forward, enter politics, and lead society."

MIT WPU Executive President and MIT SOG Founder Rahul Karad commented, "The government should take the lead and support in establishing a school of governance to train and build capacities of youth and the future leaders of India. It is important to make our democracy mature. We are striving to bring a strong character and educated political leadership through initiatives like Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad and MIT SOG."