 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Iron Door Falls on Him at Kolhapur School
e-Paper Get App
HomePune13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Iron Door Falls on Him at Kolhapur School

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Iron Door Falls on Him at Kolhapur School

The village is in mourning due to the accidental death of the child. The incident has been registered at the Karvir police station.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Iron Door Falls on Him at Kolhapur School |

A sixth-grade student who was injured when the iron door at the entrance of the Kanya-Kumar Vidyamandir School in Kerle village, Karvir taluka, Kolhapur district fell on him, died on Thursday.

The deceased student, Swaroop Deepakraj Mane (aged 13, resident of Kerle, Manewadi, Karvir), passed away on Thursday morning. The village is in mourning due to the accidental death of the child. The incident has been registered at the Karvir police station.

Read Also
Pune Hit-And-Run: Biker Dies After Being Struck By Speeding Audi Car Near Google Building In...
article-image

The Marathi school is located one and a half to two kilometers from Manewadi, where Swaroop's family resides. Since it was far away, Swaroop's father had dropped both his children off at school on a two-wheeler and returned home on Thursday morning.

After the morning prayers and rituals at the school, all the students went to their classes. After the teachers took attendance, Swaroop left the classroom briefly, informing the teachers. As he was passing through the school entrance door, a large, unmaintained iron door suddenly fell on Swaroop, causing serious head injuries and massive bleeding. As a result, he fell unconscious and was taken to a private hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead. He is survived by his father, mother, and brother. The unfortunate death of Swaroop has brought grief to his village, Manewadi, and Kerle, where the school is located.

FPJ Shorts
21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral
21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral
Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On Features & Tariff Here
Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On Features & Tariff Here
'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal
'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal
Why Is Weight Loss A long & Difficult Process? Scientists Discover Fat Cells Have 'Memory' Of Obesity; Know More
Why Is Weight Loss A long & Difficult Process? Scientists Discover Fat Cells Have 'Memory' Of Obesity; Know More

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baramati Court Issues Summons To Ajit Pawar — Here's Why

Baramati Court Issues Summons To Ajit Pawar — Here's Why

Pune: PMRDA Bans Mobile Phone Use During Work Hours — All You Need To Know

Pune: PMRDA Bans Mobile Phone Use During Work Hours — All You Need To Know

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Iron Door Falls on Him at Kolhapur School

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Iron Door Falls on Him at Kolhapur School

Video: Mahayuti Will Secure 180 Seats, Says Pune City NCP Chief Deepak Mankar

Video: Mahayuti Will Secure 180 Seats, Says Pune City NCP Chief Deepak Mankar

Pune: 3rd India-Australia Joint Military Exercise 'AustraHind' Concludes At Aundh Military Station...

Pune: 3rd India-Australia Joint Military Exercise 'AustraHind' Concludes At Aundh Military Station...