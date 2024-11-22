13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Iron Door Falls on Him at Kolhapur School |

A sixth-grade student who was injured when the iron door at the entrance of the Kanya-Kumar Vidyamandir School in Kerle village, Karvir taluka, Kolhapur district fell on him, died on Thursday.

The deceased student, Swaroop Deepakraj Mane (aged 13, resident of Kerle, Manewadi, Karvir), passed away on Thursday morning. The village is in mourning due to the accidental death of the child. The incident has been registered at the Karvir police station.

The Marathi school is located one and a half to two kilometers from Manewadi, where Swaroop's family resides. Since it was far away, Swaroop's father had dropped both his children off at school on a two-wheeler and returned home on Thursday morning.

After the morning prayers and rituals at the school, all the students went to their classes. After the teachers took attendance, Swaroop left the classroom briefly, informing the teachers. As he was passing through the school entrance door, a large, unmaintained iron door suddenly fell on Swaroop, causing serious head injuries and massive bleeding. As a result, he fell unconscious and was taken to a private hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead. He is survived by his father, mother, and brother. The unfortunate death of Swaroop has brought grief to his village, Manewadi, and Kerle, where the school is located.