₹12.63 Crore Sanctioned For Girls' Hostel At Ambajogai Medical College | Facebook

Beed: The Maharashtra government has granted administrative approval for the construction of the third floor of the girls’ hostel at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai. The Medical Education Department sanctioned ₹12.63 crore for the project on October 30.

The decision is expected to address the accommodation requirements of women students pursuing medical education at the institution.

The approval follows sustained efforts by Kaij MLA Namita Mundada, who had taken up the issue with the state government and pursued the proposal to ensure the availability of funds for the hostel’s expansion. Her efforts have now culminated in the government’s approval of the project.

The medical college attracts women students from across Maharashtra. The existing girls’ hostel has a capacity of 160 students, and the proposed third-floor addition aims to strengthen residential facilities for them.

The Medical Education Department has approved an estimated project cost of ₹12.63 crore, inclusive of all applicable taxes, paving the way for construction work to proceed.

Welcoming the decision, MLA Namita Mundada expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and Environment and Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde for approving the funds and supporting the project.