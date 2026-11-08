11,000 Lamps Illuminate Gajanan Maharaj Temple In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The festival of Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness and positivity over negativity. Marking the auspicious occasion, a 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm at the Sadguru Shri Gajanan Maharaj Temple in the Garkheda area. The enchanting sight of the temple premises illuminated by 11,000 earthen lamps offered a mesmerising experience to devotees on Saturday night.

The tradition of celebrating Deepotsav at the temple has continued for the past eight years, with this year marking its ninth edition. Organised by the Trek Diary Group, Robonist Mitra Parivar, the Shri Gajanan Maharaj Temple Trust and the community of devotees, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of worshippers. With earthen lamps lit across the temple premises, the entire complex appeared to be bathed in an ocean of light.

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Another highlight of the celebration was a grand rangoli measuring 30 by 40 feet and depicting the Dashavatara, the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu: Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Rama, Parashurama, Krishna, Buddha and Kalki. The artwork offered a beautiful blend of religious tradition and artistic expression.

Notably, with the Marathwada region facing severe water scarcity, the celebrations also carried a message of social responsibility. Through rangoli designs and slogans, the organisers highlighted the importance of water conservation and urged people to save water. The Deepotsav thus combined spiritual devotion with awareness about environmental preservation, offering devotees an experience that went beyond the traditional celebration of Diwali.