11 PG Hostels Sealed In Pune Over Fire Safety Violations | AI Generated

Pune: In a major crackdown on unauthorised paying guest (PG) accommodations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday sealed 11 PG hostels in Lohegaon and Nimbalkar Nagar after fire brigade inspections found several establishments lacking mandatory fire-safety systems and other required permissions.

The action comes amid growing concerns over fire safety in residential and student accommodations following recent fire incidents reported from different parts of the country. PMC Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram directed the fire brigade to conduct inspections of PG hostels, hostels, coaching classes and other establishments housing large numbers of students.

Following the directive, PMC Chief Fire Officer Ganesh Sonune began inspections of PG accommodations across the city. During Friday’s drive, officials inspected around 11 establishments in the Lohegaon and Nimbalkar Nagar areas and found several violations.

According to the civic administration, some of the premises were operating from multi-storey buildings accommodating a large number of students without adequate fire-fighting arrangements. In some cases, the establishments also failed to produce documents required to operate the premises.

The inspections revealed that several PG operators did not have permanent or temporary fire-safety systems in place. Officials also found that some establishments could not produce documents such as building permissions, drainage and water-related clearances, structural audit reports, tax records and fire NOCs.

PMC Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “The PMC has decided to vehemently target all illegal PG hostels and coaching classes. Today, we have sealed 11 such places. The purpose is to ensure fire safety, structural strength and rule compliance. From tomorrow, action will be carried out more aggressively across the city.”

The civic administration said the inspections would not be restricted to PG accommodations. The fire brigade, building department and encroachment department have started coordinated action against establishments operating without the necessary permissions.

Sonune said, “Strict action will be taken against establishments that fail to comply with fire-safety requirements. The municipal commissioner has also directed officials to register PGs and take action against owners of unauthorised establishments that fail to follow fire-safety norms.”

During the inspections, fire brigade officials also interacted with students staying at the PG hostels. Some students reportedly told officials that their respective colleges had referred them to the accommodations.

The civic administration has also warned educational institutions against referring students to unauthorised or unsafe premises. Officials also said action could be initiated if institutions were found facilitating admissions or accommodation at establishments that did not comply with safety regulations.

As part of the wider drive, PMC officials said PG hostels, student accommodations, coaching classes, hospitals and other establishments would be inspected in the coming days. Establishments will also be required to undergo mandatory fire audits through authorised agencies and submit the necessary compliance documents.

The PMC said inspections would focus on whether required fire-safety systems had been installed and whether they were functional. Establishments found violating safety norms could face sealing and further legal action.

Officials said no permissions had been obtained for several of the sealed establishments, including building permission, drainage, water supply, structural and tax-related clearances and fire NOCs.

The civic administration has now directed officials to intensify inspections across areas with a high concentration of student accommodations. Owners of unauthorised or non-compliant PGs have been warned of strict action, including action under relevant laws, if they continue to operate without meeting fire and structural safety requirements.