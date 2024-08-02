10 Leopards From Pune's Junnar Relocated To Vantara Zoo In Gujarat's Jamnagar |

Following the increasing number of leopard attacks in Junnar taluka of Pune district, 10 leopards were captured from the Junnar Forest Division and relocated to Vantara zoo in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday.



Amol Satpute, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junnar, said, “The Central Zoo Authority, Delhi, approved the relocation of these leopards from Manikdoh in Junnar taluka to Vantara in Jamnagar, the world’s largest animal shelter and rehabilitation centre, in June 2024.”

Read Also Good News For Pune: Significant Railway Projects In Focus As Murlidhar Mohol Meets Ashwini Vaishnaw





According to officials, “The leopards, comprising four females and six males, were transported in three large air-conditioned ambulances, each capable of carrying five leopards. Two ambulances carried the 10 leopards, while the third was on standby for emergencies. The ambulances arrived in Manikdoh, Junnar, on Wednesday morning. Along with them, a zoo manager, a veterinary officer from Gujarat, and a 23-member management team also arrived. With the help of 15 officials and employees from Wildlife SOS Manikdoh and the Junnar Forest Department, the leopards were loaded into cages brought from Gujarat. Necessary medical examinations were conducted, and the safety of the leopards was ensured in the presence of Satpute, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junnar; Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar; Pradeep Chavan, Forest Range Officer, Junnar; and the Manikdoh Veterinary Officer.”



A 25-member team from Gujarat, including veterinary officers, accompanied the leopards in the ambulances. These large ambulances were equipped with hydraulic systems to safely lift the doors, ensuring the leopards were securely loaded. Due to the long journey from Junnar to Jamnagar, a breakdown van was available in case of any issues or breakdowns during the trip.





The leopards were captured from human-leopard conflict areas in Pimpri Pendhar, Pimpalwandi, and Kalwadi in Junnar taluka between March and May 2024. These areas had experienced three deaths and two serious injuries within two months, according to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junnar. This significant step by the Junnar Forest Division aims to manage the human-leopard conflict in the area.